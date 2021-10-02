Religion events in the San Fernando Valley area, Oct. 2-9
Here is a sampling of religious services in the San Fernando Valley area, Oct. 2-9. Jehovah Nissi = The Lord Is My Banner: The Rev. Rob Denton delivers the message, part of a sermon series “Be Still” and based on Psalm 46:10, at the 9 a.m. (indoors) and 10:30 a.m. (indoors and online) services on Oct. 3. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.org; www.facebook.com/westvalley.christianchurch.www.dailynews.com
Comments / 0