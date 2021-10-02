CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Crown Affair’s New Shampoo and Conditioner Strengthens Strands and Promotes Growth

By Zoe Weiner
Well+Good
Well+Good
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Crown Affair launched in early 2020, the brand's message was simple: Your hair-care regimen should be considered just as much a part of your wellness routine as your workouts and morning smoothies. Expanding on that idea, the line’s now launched its first-ever shampoo ($36) and conditioner ($38), each of which is designed to support the health of your scalp and strands in one fell swoop.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Best Hair Growth Vitamins: Top Supplements For Longer Hair & To Prevent Hair Loss

What’s up with people’s tresses? Do they have thin, flat hair that takes forever for them to grow, or are they struggling with bald patches? They might want to try supplements designed for these concerns. Supplements can be helpful if the problem is caused by something other than genetics and age-related changes in body chemistry.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

6 Best Drugstore Anti-Aging Products, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A common myth in skincare ideology is that products need to be expensive in order to be effective—especially when it comes to anti-aging. Sometimes it can feel like the best anti-aging products on the market are all outrageously priced. Yes, plenty of pricey skincare products are worth the tag, but that doesn't mean some drugstore dupes can't do the job. Not to mention, stocking up on eye cream, night cream, serums, and oils, with each one costing $50 or more, quickly adds up. That's enough of a headache to give you wrinkles.
SKIN CARE
In Style

People Say This $14 Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Reduces Fine Lines Within Two Weeks

Now that retinol's transformative benefits are no longer a secret, the prominent skincare ingredient is a star in almost every product you see. But it makes sense — retinol possesses supernatural powers when it comes to treating fine lines, wrinkles, acne, scarring, and dullness. It can even increase collagen production and cell turnover, as New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein previously told InStyle. One retinol-infused product to consider? The Tree of Life Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Biotin-Infused Hair Serum Makes Thin Locks Noticeably Thicker After the First Use

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Dealing with hair loss can be alarming, especially if you're noticing increasingly drastic changes with your strands on a daily basis. This anxiety-inducing experience is more common than one might think — factors such as stress, postpartum hair loss, genetics, and lifestyle choices can all contribute to a thinning scalp. Luckily, there are affordable hair-care options to help reverse the damage and bring brittle hair back to a healthy, voluminous state.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Conditioner#Hair Products#Hair Growth#Hair Oil#Shampoo#Crown Affair
shefinds

We Investigate: Does Collagen Actually Help With Anti-Aging?

Collagen is widely considered one of the most important factors for keeping signs of aging at bay. Producing enough collagen has been said to retain elasticity in your skin and reduce sagging and drooping while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well. A naturally occurring protein in your body, collagen can also be built up through the topical application of a retinol or bakuchiol serum.
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

This $15 'Miracle Shampoo' Clears Dandruff and Stimulates Hair Growth, According to Shoppers

Dandruff. If you let out an "ugh" at the sight of the word, well, that sounds about right. When dandruff pops up in your strands, it shows up with a whole list of issues. Like an itchy scalp that is sometimes painful, and probably the most embarrassing symptoms: The white flakes visible in your hair and even on your clothes. Don't be discouraged if you're experiencing this unwelcome guest, because according to Amazon shoppers, Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (Buy It: $15, was $17, amazon.com) is "the remedy" for getting rid of dandruff fast.
HAIR CARE
SPY

Forget the Pricey Shampoos and Reach for These Vitamins to Help Your Hair Grow Faster

Hair loss can happen for various reasons: genetics, over-styling, stress, thyroid issues, skin conditions, immune system problems, and more can all lead to hair loss in men and women. Those experiencing significant hair loss may begin to notice circular or patchy bald spots, a loosening of the hair, full-body hair loss, or scaling patches that start spreading over the head. Finding the best hair vitamins and supplements for hair growth may help prevent this type of hair loss while possibly helping to repair issues such as shedding, dryness, and breakage. Losing one’s hair can take an emotional toll, and while there...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Islands Sounder

Folital Reviews – Effective Hair Supplement Ingredients or Scam?

Folital is a daily supplement that improves hair growth with a total of 29 different ingredients, though the company doesn’t fully explain each one. Users get relief from stress, reduced toxins in their scalp, and more. What is Folital?. Everyone needs a little support in their life and daily routine,...
HAIR CARE
SHAPE

This $10 Retinol Cream Is a 'Miracle In a Bottle' for Improving Scars, Acne, and Wrinkles

With the shift from summer to fall, it's vital to beef up your skin-care routine with products that will combat dry skin, while addressing all your other concerns — whether it be zapping acne, fading scars, or reducing the appearance of wrinkles. One key spot in your fall lineup should be saved for a powerful moisturizer to keep your complexion looking glowy and radiant, sans scales and flakes.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

10 Beauty Products That Provide Such Instant Gratification, You Can Literally Watch Them Work

We live in a time of instant gratification. You can order frozen yogurt to be delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes flat, talk to your therapist on-demand via text, and get a million people to watch a TikTok video of you chopping vegetables in a matter of hours. So it makes sense, then, that we expect our beauty products to move as fast as we do, and deliver immediate results only moments after we put them on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner in 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hair washing day. For some of us, it’s an everyday chore; for others, it’s more of a once-a-week-ish thing (thanks dry shampoo!). No matter how often you wash, rinse, and repeat, shampoo and conditioner are two sidekicks that always have your back. But with so many options, where does one even start to find their holy grail to fabulous hair?
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

13 Ways You Might Be Damaging Your Skin Barrier, According to Derms

Having a skin barrier that's thriving is so important to skin health. Why? Because it's protection, plain and simple. "The skin barrier is essentially the top layer of our skin. It has two main functions—hold onto the good (nutrients, moisture, etc.) and protect from the harmful (pollution, etc.)," explains Kathleen S. Viscusi, MD, FAAD, FACMS, co-founder and partner at Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta (DESSNA)."
SKIN CARE
SPY

Save Time, Money and Space With a Great 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

The best shampoo and conditioner are the shampoo and conditioner you’ll actually use. If you’re done with having way too many bottles of this or that in the shower, a great 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner can save you time and space while still leaving your hair feeling soft and clean. We know what you’re thinking: “2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner? I’m not in college anymore and they’re never any good.” While you might not be in college anymore, the idea that 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioners aren’t any good is just plain false. We’ve used dozens over the years and while some don’t...
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Snag the #1 Derm-Recommended Foundation for 20% Off Today

We trust dermatologists to tell us what to put on our skin. We follow their rules about retinol, vitamin C, and moisturizer, and (hopefully) check in with them at least once a year. So when an entire group of them names a foundation as the "best," you better believe we perk up to listen.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

A New Derm-Backed Study Names This Ingredient as the Best for Hydrating and Strengthening Skin

If you’ve ever been to a dermatologist, your doctor may have conjured the image of a brick wall to describe your skin’s barrier. In this apt metaphor, the "bricks" are microscopic skin cells filled with keratin, natural moisturizers, cholesterol, and ceramides. This wall of cells plays a crucial role in protecting your body against environmental stressors, pathogens, and sun damage. But if you want your skin barrier to protect you, you have to protect it.
SKIN CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

3 Skin Purifying Solutions to Try This October

Our skin deals with its fair share of pollutants, from air quality to sun damage, unhealthy foods, stress, and irregular sleep. All of these factors can contribute to the quality of your skin and, if left unattended, can cause significant ageing and sun damage. Keeping your complexion healthy and safe...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The One Serum a Dermatologist Recommends for Your Skin When Transitioning From Summer to Fall

The transition from summer into fall is a subtle one; you may not even realize it's happening until you're bundled up in a turtleneck and lighting your first pumpkin spice candle of the season. But though you might not be aware that the seasons are changing, your skin most certainly is, which means it's time to start shifting your routine accordingly by doubling down on hydration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy