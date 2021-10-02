CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington’s Terry McLaurin Has Caught Passes From a Different Starting QB Every 3 Games of His Career: ‘It’s Human Nature to Get Frustrated’

By Victoria Brase
 9 days ago
Playing in his third season in the NFL, Washington Football Team‘s wide receiver Terry McLaurin has caught, to date, 160 passes. What makes this even more impressive is he has done it with 10 changes at quarterback, three changes happening during his rookie season. So, basically, on average, McLaurin has caught passes from a different starting quarterback every three games since entering the league. And that makes a lot of people think that McLaurin is quite possibly one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league.

The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
