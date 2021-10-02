CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and Postal Service packages. Here's how

By Katie Teague
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, it could be that your items were lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)

Comments / 61

Meagan Nichole
9d ago

if it the pallets deals they are talking about that's been advertised on Facebook, do not buy. I made the mistake, received 2 items that didn't even equal $50. I used PayPal and disputed it and they agreed in my favor

Tajai Calip
9d ago

I want people relieved of their duties with my paid tip and tracking device on my packages. I will come get mines. Just email me or text me. If they wanted what I buy. They should purchase it. My name is on every last one of my packages.

