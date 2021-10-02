N.J. election 2021: 7 important deadlines to know if you plan to vote this year

As the General Election approaches in New Jersey, which includes a gubernatorial race this year, there are some key dates residents should be aware of if they plan on voting. Residents in New Jersey will get the chance to vote for governor, state Senate and Assembly seats, as well as county, municipal and school board races this year. There are also two public questions on the ballot about expanding sports betting to college events, and allowing certain organizations to use proceeds from Bingo, raffles or other games of chance to support them.