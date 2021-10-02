CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

N.J. election 2021: 7 important deadlines to know if you plan to vote this year

By Katie Kausch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the General Election approaches in New Jersey, which includes a gubernatorial race this year, there are some key dates residents should be aware of if they plan on voting. Residents in New Jersey will get the chance to vote for governor, state Senate and Assembly seats, as well as county, municipal and school board races this year. There are also two public questions on the ballot about expanding sports betting to college events, and allowing certain organizations to use proceeds from Bingo, raffles or other games of chance to support them.

www.nj.com

Comments / 6

The Brockster
9d ago

After 2020 with voting by mail, no ID required, electronic machines malfunctioning, voting taking place weeks ahead of election day, election integrity will be questioned from now on.

Reply
4
Related
NJ.com

Hoboken City Council debate set for Oct. 21

A debate between Hoboken at-large city council candidates will be held Oct. 21 at the Elks Club and aired live online. All 10 candidates have committed to attend the 7:30 p.m. event organized by HudsonTV.com and The Pulse with Peter B., an online news magazine. Attendance will be limited, so...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Request to Gov. Murphy: Halt rail line in its proposed tracks | Letters

Concerning the proposed light-rail passenger line between Glassboro and Camden:. For decades, finding funding for this potential environmental disaster has been problematic. In 2009, John Matheussen, then the CEO of the Delaware River Port Authority, announced that the project didn’t meet the criteria for Federal Transportation Administration New Starts grant funding. Yet, the DRPA forged ahead with planning to build it.
GLASSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

Will the final word in the biggest ‘cold case’ in N.J. history be written by this man?

The fate of Michelle Lodzinski could come down to the opinion of just one judge. With the stunning order this past week by the New Jersey Supreme Court to reconsider its controversial split 3-3 decision on whether the evidence was sufficient to convict Lodzinski of the murder in the death of her 5-year-old son some three decades ago, the senior judge of the Appellate Division was temporarily assigned to hear renewed arguments in the case.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Star-Ledger, state bird, state library, and more NJ facts | Albright

Star-Ledger: The Star-Ledger, the largest circulation newspaper in New Jersey, was first published on Nov. 20, 1939. State Archives: The State Archives in New Jersey are the state’s repository and research center located in Trenton. It is one the states oldest buildings, dating back to more than three centuries to the colonial era.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
160K+
Followers
76K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy