Weather Forecast For Totowa

TOTOWA, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



