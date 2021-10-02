CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: Downturn in the Works?

By Ilya Spivak
DailyFx
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a preview from the Q4 Technical Forecast for oil. To access the full forecast for oil, click on the link below. {{GUIDE|Oil|Get the full Oil Forecast for Q4 from DailyFX}}. Crude oil prices may be setting up for a downturn. The weekly chart reveals rejection from resistance clustered...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Technical Barrier, Upside for AUD/CHF

On Friday, we discussed the potential for the Australian Dollar to break out and now that pivotal resistance (0.7300-20) has been broken, AUD bulls can take some comfort. Overnight, sizeable gains in iron ore underpinned the gains in Aussie, while Sydney emerging from a near four-month lockdown has helped improve the mood music. To add to this, given that speculators continue to hold a large short position in Aussie, risks are geared towards a short squeeze. On the tech side, having broken above resistance, a close above 0.7320 will be key.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Pound Dollar Price Forecast: GBP/USD Key Levels for the Week Ahead

UK Pound Sterling (GBP), US Dollar (USD) Technical Forecast: Neutral. Fundamental factors may continue to impact Cable prices as central banks remain under pressure. British pound (GBP)US dollar (USD) technical levels to watch. GBP/USD Pauses at Psychological Resistance. The upward momentum recently seen in GBP/USD has recently lost traction at...
CURRENCIES
dtnpf.com

A Technical Look at the Oils

December soybean oil closed up 2.69 cents last week to 61.51 cents, the highest weekly close in more than a month. Soybean oil found support from last week's higher crude oil and higher vegetable oil prices, both of which found support from an unexpected lack of fuel in several major economies this fall. The ongoing pandemic, drought and Hurricane Ida are some of the contributing factors. In China, soybean oil prices jumped to a new high after soybean crush facilities were closed, part of a national effort to conserve energy. Technically, December soybean oil is trading back above its 100-day average and continues to show the most bullish price behavior in the soy complex. Last week's higher prices turned the weekly stochastic bullish, increased the crush incentive for soybeans and provided soybean prices an important source of support ahead of what is expected to be a bearish WASDE report on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Bbl#Apac#Works#Wti#Weekly Chart Chart#Tradingview
DailyFx

Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas

Oil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
DailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?

Anyone thinking of going long the Euro needs to ask a simple question: what could be a catalyst for a change of direction?. For sure, EUR/USD has already fallen steeply over the past month but the bad news for the bulls keeps on coming. Euro price in danger of further...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

S&P 500, DAX 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Taper expectations remain despite weaker than expected NFP headline. Earnings season kicks off amid surging energy prices. S&P 500 | TAPER EXPECTATIONS PRETTY SOLID DESPITE WEAK NFP. After a rebound at the start of the week, the S&P500 was struggling to find further bullish momentum on Friday despite a softer...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output

The price of oil clears the $80 handle as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels, and current market may keep crude prices afloat amid the tepid recovery in US output. {{GUIDE|Oil|Download the DailyFX Forecast for Oil}}. Fundamental Forecast for Oil Price:...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: Energy Burst Boosts Markets. Can it Drive AUD/USD Up?

The Australian Dollar tailwinds build as risk sentiment rollicks around. Commodities have boosted the bottom line as demand outstrips supply. Long end yields on the rise: will 10-year AU-US spreads impact AUD/USD?. The Australian Dollar found firmer footing this week as markets overlooked their woes. The US government debt ceiling...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It

After the sell-off into the month-end, this week has seen a modest reprieve in GBP/USD, helped by the slide in EUR/GBP through 0.85 and GBP/JPY demand. In turn, with EUR/GBP in close proximity to its YTD lows, this will be important as to whether Cable can keep tracking higher. BoE...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Sends Powerful Signal

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the $75 level. The $75 level of course is an area that has been important more than once, and recently offered a bit of a “ceiling in the market.” That being said, the market bouncing from there should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that the market would have a certain amount of memory.
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Pressure to The Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied during the trading session on Friday only to turn around and show the $80 level as significant resistance. If we were to break above there, then it is likely that the market could go looking towards the $82.50 level, but it would take a little bit of momentum, something that the market certainly did not have heading into the weekend.
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

What This Technical Analyst Thinks of Oil's Chart

U.S. crude oil prices hit $80 a barrel, which is the highest since 2014 in intraday trading on Friday, Oct. 8. "WTI futures for November delivery were marked $1.371 higher on the session at $80.01 per barrel, the highest since November 2014, while Brent contracts for December, the global benchmark, were last seen $1.21 higher at $83.15 per barrel," TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Running Lower After Support Break

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Running Lower After Support Break. Last week, USD/CAD broke support via a trend-line running higher since the beginning of June, and also broke down below a minor shelf of support created during much of September. This has price running near the 200-day moving average at 12510. It...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as Focus Turns to US Jobs Data

Crude oil prices back near 7-year highs after a selloff is rejected. Inventories swell offset as US debt ceiling deal lifts market mood. US employment data in focus, payrolls and wages interplay eyed. Crude oil prices probed lower following EIA data showing an outsized weekly rise in US inventories, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy