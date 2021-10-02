Kent man gets his family back from Afghanistan

SEATAC — Azizullah Jabarkhail’s wife and three children came into baggage claim at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday afternoon looking dazed. Residents of Kent who got stuck in Afghanistan when the Taliban took control, they had spent weeks at safe houses, tried and failed to make it to the airport in Kabul before the U.S. pulled out, and finally got out themselves through American veteran networks that have jumped into evacuating those left behind.