Colleges

Cumberlands adding new Project Management Certificate program

Sentinel-Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plaster Graduate School of Business at University of the Cumberlands has added a new online Project Management Certificate program to its academic offerings. The graduate-level program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills, practical knowledge, professional tools, and innovative techniques they need to leverage themselves in the business world. The accredited 12 credit hour course is offered entirely online at a competitive price. Applications are open to all interested students atucumberlands.edu/apply.

Quad Cities Onlines

Digital extra: Eastern Iowa Community College manufacturing certification and degree programs

Eastern Iowa Community College offers certificate and degree programs in manufacturing at its campuses in Scott County, Muscatine and Clinton. Courses include CNC machining, engineering technology, trade training, and others. Companies can sponsor employees with the use of state grants or out-of-pocket tuition payments. Financial aid is available for individuals who qualify.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
mysoutex.com

CBC to offer non-credit Complete Project Manager with CAPM and PMP Prep program

Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a complete project manager with CAPM and PMP Prep non-credit program completely online. The Complete Project Manager with CAPM® and PMP® Prep online training program provides participants with a thorough understanding of project management from start to...
COLLEGES
bizjournals

A practical option for management and HR management certificates

Many business professionals wish to enhance their skills in management or human resources, but don’t have the time or inclination to pursue a master’s degree. Right now, an option exists in the Dayton area to acquire or improve those skills through certificates in management and human resources management from Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business.
COLLEGES
Longview News-Journal

Graves: School project management

Raising three daughters has come with many delights, challenges, prayers and moments standing in that certain aisle at Target trying to figure out the differences between “ultra,” “Infinity FlexFoam,” “overnight,” “sport,” “wings,” “Radiant” and “Just ask your wife, you goober.”. One ordeal that all parents are destined to endure at...
EDUCATION
everythinglubbock.com

TTU College of Visual & Performing Arts offers new certificate program in arts entrepreneurship

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts (TCVPA) at Texas Tech University will offer graduate and undergraduate arts entrepreneurship certificates this spring. The certificate consists of three courses: foundation in arts...
LUBBOCK, TX
nbc25news.com

SVSU to offer a new accelerated certification program for teachers in Michigan

(SAGINAW, Mich.) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) will launch an expedited teaching certification program amid a nationwide teacher shortage. In 50 states, 45 are reporting a sharp decline of educators. This is according to the U.S. Department of Education. But through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Education,...
MICHIGAN STATE
fsu.edu

FSU Dedman College of Hospitality establishes beverage certificate program

The Florida State University Dedman College of Hospitality has launched a new beverage certificate program in partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the nation’s leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors. RNDC pledged $500,000 to establish the RNDC Certificate in Beverage Management program for individuals pursuing careers involving beverage...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Project Manager / Bid Writer

It's an exciting time here at Sense as we have just released our new strategy. Sense now has an opportunity for someone to join our Business Development team as a Project Manager / Bid Writer, based at our purpose build centre TouchBase Pears, Selly Oak Birmingham. Duties include:. Project managing...
JOBS
martechseries.com

The Creators of PodMatch Launch New Project Management Software Catered to Podcasters

PodcastSOP is the first initiative of its kind in the global podcasting industry. Software aimed to serve podcast hosts as their dedicated project management system for releasing podcast episodes has been launched by the creators of PodMatch. Called PodcastSOP, the software is specifically designed to help podcasters manage the workflow that goes into releasing upcoming episodes of their show.
SOFTWARE
lionsroarnews.com

Student organization recognition packets have new requirements

On Friday, Aug. 13, the Office for Student Engagement sent out an email to inform students that the Student Organization Recognition Packets are available to fill out. To be recognized as an official student organization, the group must consist of “Southeastern students joined together in a pursuit of a common purpose which is in support of the mission, goals and core values of Southeastern,” according to OSE. Organizations also need to include chosen officers and have a faculty advisor from the university.
EDUCATION
snjtoday.com

Jefferson Health Expands Project SEARCH Program at New Jersey Hospitals

A signing ceremony for 14 young adults from Cherry Hill’s Y.A.L.E. School was recently held at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, marking the start of their year-long Project SEARCH work-transition program. Five years ago, Jefferson Health—New Jersey became the first site in South Jersey to collaborate with the international program for...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Guardian

Professional Coach - Project Management

The main focus of the College is to deliver high impact consultative solutions that exceed the expectations of businesses and individuals who engage with us. Apprenticeship delivery is at the heart of what we do and we make a substantial contribution to the Government’s apprenticeship strategy, we are a market leader in our field and everything we do is about maintaining and strengthening our position. We pride ourselves on providing the very best technical and professional training to set our students on the path to exciting and rewarding careers. You will join an award-winning and nationally recognised employer engagement team (AOC Beacon Award Winner 2020).
JOBS
cheshire.nh.us

Cheshire County Concludes PERF Fund Application Period and Welcomes New ARPA Project Manager.

(Keene, NH) — September 24 marked the final day that Cheshire County’s small businesses and nonprofits could apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding through the Cheshire County Pandemic Emergency Relief Fund. The Cheshire County Delegation approved this fund on August 9 when it voted to utilize $7,265,125 in county-wide American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expenditures. Designed to reimburse nonprofits and small businesses for negative economic impacts experienced due to COVID-19, the Cheshire County Delegation allocated $1,000,000 of its ARPA award to the Pandemic Emergency Relief Fund.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
Sentinel-Echo

Kentucky Equine Survey is chance to better the industry

By participating in the 2022 Kentucky Equine Survey, you can help advance one of the state’s signature industries. The Kentucky Equine Survey is a joint effort of the Kentucky Horse Council and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. It is designed to establish the number of horses in the state and determine their economic contributions. Survey data will also inform decision-makers and policymakers about disease surveillance, workforce development and emerging markets.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Sentinel-Echo

College Guide: First taste of freedom can lead to freshmen overindulging

Collegiate culture is drowning in references to booze-soaked parties, experimenting with drugs and generally partying hardy. For many young people, going off to college is their first taste of freedom, and a little exploration is to be expected. But it’s up to you as a parent to keep the lines of communication open with your student and to keep them from overindulging. Too much drink or any illegal drug use can have serious consequences. Make sure your student knows the ropes before the first day of class.
COLLEGES
datasciencecentral.com

Top AI Certification Programs In 2022

AI or Artificial Intelligence is basically a branch of computer science where importance is given to the process of creating intelligent machines so that they are able to think and react like human beings. The process that has been involved in creating intelligent machines supports the process of making a decision that has been fully analyzed, solely based upon the data which has been provided by the business organization. It goes similarly to the way that human beings are able to synthesize information and then reach a suitable decision. However, the only difference, in this case, is that the decision has been reached by analyzing tons of data that has been provided by the organization.
COMPUTERS

