We must do more to save species from the fate of the ivory-billed woodpecker

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen federal legislation was enacted to protect endangered species almost a half-century ago, it might already have been too late to save the ivory-billed woodpecker, or any of the other 22 species that the U.S. government announced this week will be declared extinct. But that must not detract from the need to mourn what has been lost and, even more importantly, to resolve to take action so that other species don’t also vanish.

