Education leaders decry ‘ugly’ behavior by attendees at Washington state school board meetings

It wasn’t their mask mandate to make, but school officials are getting the heat all the same. In the Marysville School District in Snohomish County, a man walked toward Board members during a public meeting holding a wooden flagpole and yelling obscenities. In Spokane, a School Board meeting was moved online one minute after it started because attendees refused to wear masks. Near the Columbia River Gorge, in the Goldendale School District, police and sheriff’s deputies were called to clear a room of unruly mask resisters.