CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, NC

Weather Forecast For Harrisburg

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HARRISBURG, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cF2iki100

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Harrisburg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HARRISBURG, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harrisburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HARRISBURG, NC
Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Harrisburg, NC
99
Followers
592
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy