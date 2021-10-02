CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nekoosa, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Nekoosa

Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel
Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cF2ih3q00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

