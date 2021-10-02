CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, NY

Wayland Weather Forecast

Wayland (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cF2iceD00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

