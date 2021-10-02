CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinita, OK

Weather Forecast For Vinita

Vinita (OK) Weather Channel
Vinita (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

VINITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cF2iasl00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

