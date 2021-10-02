CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atelier Sophie Sequel Announced for 2022 - Tokyo Game Show 2021

By Diamond Feit
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your bubbling cauldrons ready for winter as Koei Tecmo will release Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream in North America on February 25, 2022 for PlayStation 4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. This new entry in the Atelier series (which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year) is...

Exclusive: Check Out the Introduction Movie for Atelier Sophie 2

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream was announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021. IGN can exclusively share this Introduction Movie, in which protagonist Sophie Neuenmuller and Plachta encounter a mysterious tree that Plachta had seen in a dream. This is where the action will begin when Atelier Sophie 2 comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America on February 25, 2022.
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, and join Sophie Neuenmuller in a new adventure when the game launches on February 25, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta's many adventures. After leaving Sophie's hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it's not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn't recognize Sophie. In the adventure, Sophie will also meet the aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need.
Atelier Sophie 2 Headed to the Switch, PS4, and PC

At TGS 2021, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced Atelier Sophie 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam. The new title will star Sophie Neuenmuller and Plachta, the stars of the Mysterious trilogy title in a new adventure. It will be set after the events of. Atelier Sophie:...
