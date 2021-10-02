Atelier Sophie Sequel Announced for 2022 - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Check out the announcement trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, and join Sophie Neuenmuller in a new adventure when the game launches on February 25, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta's many adventures. After leaving Sophie's hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it's not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn't recognize Sophie. In the adventure, Sophie will also meet the aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO