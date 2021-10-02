CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakdale, LA

Oakdale Daily Weather Forecast

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2iXBS00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakdale, LA
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale, LA
171
Followers
575
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy