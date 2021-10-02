Exclusive: Check Out the Introduction Movie for Atelier Sophie 2

Top Shelf Productions, an imprint of IDW Publishing, has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of writer Duane Murray and artist Shawn Daley's upcoming graphic novel Better Place. Releasing October 19th, Better Place follows Dylan who just moved to a new house, with no friends, and a mother who doesn't have time for him. Luckily, he has his grandad. Together, they are Red Rocket and Kid Cosmo, who save the universe every day with the pow-er of imagination! But one day, Dylan learns that his grandad is suddenly gone... to a "better place." Now, Kid Cosmo will have to save the day, all by himself.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO