Exclusive: Check Out the Introduction Movie for Atelier Sophie 2
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream was announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021. IGN can exclusively share this Introduction Movie, in which protagonist Sophie Neuenmuller and Plachta encounter a mysterious tree that Plachta had seen in a dream. This is where the action will begin when Atelier Sophie 2 comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America on February 25, 2022.www.ign.com
Comments / 0