4-Day Weather Forecast For Pendleton

PENDLETON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



