Augusta, KS

Augusta Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cF2iP7e00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

