CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox Lake, IL

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(FOX LAKE, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fox Lake Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fox Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cF2iOU900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Fox Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fox Lake: Thursday, October 7: Patchy fog during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, October 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October
FOX LAKE, IL
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Fox Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FOX LAKE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fox Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FOX LAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Lake, IL
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake, IL
113
Followers
586
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy