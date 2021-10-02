CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, CA

Jamestown Daily Weather Forecast

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

JAMESTOWN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cF2iNbQ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

