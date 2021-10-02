Bellmawr Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BELLMAWR, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
