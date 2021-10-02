CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairless Hills, PA

Fairless Hills Daily Weather Forecast

Fairless Hills (PA) Weather Channel
Fairless Hills (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cF2iJ4W00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

