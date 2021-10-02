4-Day Weather Forecast For Roosevelt
ROOSEVELT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
