CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roosevelt, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROOSEVELT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cF2iHJ400

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt, NY
80
Followers
583
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy