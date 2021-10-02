Jump on Etowah’s cloudy forecast today

(ETOWAH, TN.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Etowah, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Etowah:

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



