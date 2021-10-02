CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slaton, TX

Slaton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

SLATON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cF2iCtR00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

