Choctaw Weather Forecast

Choctaw (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CHOCTAW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cF2i6gK00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Choctaw, OK
