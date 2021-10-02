CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloma, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coloma

 9 days ago

COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cF2i4us00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

