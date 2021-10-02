CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PETERSBURG, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Petersburg Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cF2hyrA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

