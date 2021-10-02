CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillian, AL

Lillian Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

LILLIAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cF2huKG00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

(LILLIAN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lillian. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
