Falkville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Falkville

 9 days ago

FALKVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

FALKVILLE, AL
