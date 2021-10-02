CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanger, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanger

Sanger (TX) Weather Channel
Sanger (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SANGER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cF2hnOP00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sanger (TX) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Sanger — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SANGER, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sanger. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SANGER, TX
Sanger (TX) Weather Channel

Sanger (TX) Weather Channel

Sanger, TX
84
Followers
595
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy