Farmville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmville

Farmville (NC) Weather Channel
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FARMVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

