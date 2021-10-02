CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roy, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roy

Roy (WA) Weather Channel
Roy (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cF2hh6300

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ROY, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Roy Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
ROY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roy, WA
Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Roy

(ROY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ROY, WA
Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Roy, WA
85
Followers
593
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy