Marengo, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Marengo

 9 days ago

MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cF2hfKb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

