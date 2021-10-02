Daily Weather Forecast For Marengo
MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
