4-Day Weather Forecast For Decatur

Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DECATUR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2hdZ900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Decatur, TN
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

