Sun forecast for Maitland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 9 days ago

(MAITLAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maitland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maitland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cF2hauy00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

