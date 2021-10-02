CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

Hatfield is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 9 days ago

(HATFIELD, PA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hatfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2hY6O00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

