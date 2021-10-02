CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Mills, PA

Glen Mills Weather Forecast

Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel
Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GLEN MILLS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2hXDf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

GLEN MILLS, PA
Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel

Glen Mills (PA) Weather Channel

Glen Mills, PA
