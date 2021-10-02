Orrville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ORRVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



