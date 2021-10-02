CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castroville, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Castroville

Castroville (CA) Weather Channel
Castroville (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CASTROVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cF2hRvJ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

