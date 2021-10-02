Daily Weather Forecast For Castroville
CASTROVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
