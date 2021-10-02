CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Jasper

Jasper (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

JASPER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0cF2hP9r00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

