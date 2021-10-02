CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooks, TX

Hooks Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

HOOKS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cF2hLsB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

