CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citra, FL

Saturday sun alert in Citra — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Citra (FL) Weather Channel
Citra (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CITRA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Citra. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Citra:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2hJ6j00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Citra: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday,
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CITRA, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Citra Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
CITRA, FL
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra, FL
84
Followers
598
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy