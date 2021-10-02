CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulsboro, NJ

Paulsboro Weather Forecast

Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel
Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PAULSBORO, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cF2hHLH00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Paulsboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PAULSBORO, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paulsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PAULSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paulsboro, NJ
Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Paulsboro (NJ) Weather Channel

Paulsboro, NJ
49
Followers
591
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy