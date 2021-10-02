CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Irvine

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cF2hFZp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

