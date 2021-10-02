CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cF2hEh600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

