Lamar, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamar

Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LAMAR, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2hB2v00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

