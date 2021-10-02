CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anadarko, OK

Anadarko Daily Weather Forecast

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ANADARKO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cF2h9Mi00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Anadarko — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ANADARKO, OK
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Anadarko

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ANADARKO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anadarko, OK
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Anadarko — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ANADARKO, OK
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ANADARKO, OK
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Anadarko, OK
191
Followers
594
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy